Merced boys basketball defeats El Capitan 59-40

Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) drives to the basket against El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2) takes the court during player introductions before a game against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) and Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) reach for the ball during tipoff of a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) guards El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan sophomore Marcus McCutchen (11) guards Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced head coach Hector Nava yells out to his players during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) drives to the basket against Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
The El Capitan student section cheers during a game against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan junior Jerimiah Duda (44) attempts a layup while defended by Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) dribbles around El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) attempts to block a shot by Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2) attempts a layup during a game against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) signals to his teammates during a game against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) is guarded by El Capitan junior Tyler Dietz (1) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) spins toward the basket during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced head coach Hector Nava speaks to his team during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) attempts a jump shot during a game against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) guards El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado looks on during a game against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) has his shot blocked by El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado speaks to his team during a game against Merced at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced freshman Desmond Thompson (4) dribbles around El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) during a game at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) pulls in a rebound during a game against El Capitan at El Capitan High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 59-40.
