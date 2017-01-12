Sports

January 12, 2017 6:13 PM

No. 9 Florida State women rally to beat No. 9 Louisville

By JOE REEDY Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Shakayla Thomas scored four of her 24 points during a key fourth-period run and No. 7 Florida State beat No.9 Louisville 72-65 on Thursday night.

The Cardinals led 63-60 with 3:54 remaining before the Seminoles scored nine straight points to take the lead. Imani Wright, who finished with 14 points, hit a key 3-pointer during the run to put Florida State (16-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) up 67-63 with 1:39 left.

Asia Durr led Louisville (15-4, 3-2) with 21 points, including 10 in the third period as it rallied back from a 32-25 halftime deficit. Durr had four points during a 9-0 run as the Cardinals took a four-point lead (59-55) midway through the fourth. Mariya Moore added 15.

