January 12, 2017 6:13 PM

Mount St. Mary's beats Fairleigh Dickinson, tied atop NEC

EMMITSBURG, Md.

Elijah Long had 14 points and a career-high 12 assists, and keyed a late 7-0 run to push Mount St. Mary's to a 77-70 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

The win moves Mount St. Mary's (6-12, 4-1) into a first-place tie with Fairleigh Dickinson (6-10, 4-1) and LIU Brooklyn (11-7, 4-1) atop the Northeast Conference.

Long's layup gave the Mountaineers a 72-70 lead with 1:07 left. On the ensuing possession, Long forced a turnover and assisted on Junior Robinson's layup to stretch the lead to 74-70. Robinson then added a pair of free throws and Long made one more to seal it.

Greg Alexander scored 19 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Mount St. Mary's. Long was 4 of 10 from the field and had five steals, and Robinson finished with 16 points.

Darian Anderson had 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting to lead the Knights. Mike Holloway added 18 points.

