Golden Valley boys soccer defeats El Capitan 1-0

Golden Valley senior Erick Gomez (11) puts a shot on net during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan senior Alejandro Perez (5) steals the ball from Golden Valley senior Daniel Martinez (3) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan senior goalkeeper Juan Valdovino (1) makes a save during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
Golden Valley senior Marcos Gutierrez (9) protects the ball from El Capitan junior Nestor Montes (11) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan sophomore Anthony Rivera (2) is defended by Golden Valley senior Erick Gomez (11) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan senior goalkeeper Juan Valdovino (1) tries to get the ball during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan junior Nestor Montes (11) gets past Golden Valley junior Bryan Robles (4) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan senior Marshall Adams (20) defends Golden Valley senior Daniel Martinez (3) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan sophomore Roberto Ceja (7) moves the ball up the field during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
El Capitan senior Hector Gallegos (13) kicks the ball up the field during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
Golden Valley junior Owen Arendse (16) and El Capitan junior Everardo Cardenas (15) battle for possession of the ball during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 1-0.
