Merced girls soccer defeats El Capitan 3-0

Merced junior Alyssa Centeno (10) controls the ball during a game against El Capitan at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Andrew Kuhn
Merced senior Baylee Lawry (15) controls the ball during a game against El Capitan at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Merced freshman DeAnna Govea (11) and El Capitan senior Chalyss Evans (16) battle for control of the ball during a game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Salina Carbaugh (2) defends Merced sophomore Ruby Cruz (6) during a game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan sophomore Isabella Spiva (7) controls the ball during a game against Merced at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Merced freshman DeAnna Govea (11) carries the ball up the field during a game against El Capitan at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan senior Bryna Vega (4) carries the ball up the field during a game against Merced at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Merced junior Carris Burgess (18) gets past El Capitan senior Chalyss Evans (16) during a game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
El Capitan sophomore Isabella Spiva (7) controls the ball during a game against Merced at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
Merced sophomore Ruby Cruz (6) and El Capitan senior Kelsey Davis (13) battle for possession of the ball during a game at McNamara Park in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 3-0.
