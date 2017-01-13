Golden Valley closes strong in win over Atwater

The Golden Valley boys basketball team dominated the glass and closed strong to pull away from Atwater for a 65-53 win on Friday night at Cougar Arena.
The Cougars closed the game with a 17-5 run and limited the Falcons to just one field goal made in the last 4 minutes and 47 seconds. Cyrus Allen led the way, scoring eight of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter.
“I thought rebounding was the big reason,” said Golden Valley coach Keith Hunter, whose team heads into their bye before squaring off with Merced next Friday with an 8-11 record overall and 3-2 in the Central California Conference. “I think we had 20 more rebounds. It was one shot and done. That’s just what you want to see.”
The Cougars outrebounded Atwater 54 to 33, including a 19 to 6 advantage on offensive rebounds.
Falcons coach Jason Boesch was not happy with his team’s overall effort. Whether it was on defense, rebounding or getting after loose balls, Boesch felt his team didn’t get after it.
“I don’t think we showed up,” said Boesch, whose team dropped to 10-8 and 2-2. “I don’t think anything changed in the fourth quarter. I’ve never been more disappointed with a team’s effort than I was tonight. We had a chance to be 3-1 and in the mix and we came out and didn’t show up.
“I talked to our guys about our practices. They are like a roller coaster, up and down. Some times we practice with a lot of energy. Some times we don’t. Tonight is what happens when we practice the way we do. Not to take anything away from what (Golden Valley) did.”
The Cougars were energized early as Devon Martinez provided a spark at the end of the first quarter when he drained a shot from beyond half court at the buzzer to give Golden Valley a 20-13 lead.
“The other day at practice I hit one at the buzzer so I was feeling it,” said Martinez, who finished with 11 points. “I got it, I shot it and it went in. There was no luck there. That was all skill.”
“That’s exciting,” added Hunter. “I love that kid. He’s one of the funniest kids I’ve ever coached. A shot like that energizes the whole team.”
The Falcons worked their way back and cut the lead to just a single point at the end of the half and the end of the third quarter.
However, points weren’t easy to come by for the Falcons. The Golden Valley defense was focused on Atwater point guard Reggie Ricks, especially after he poured in 25 points against Turlock on Wednesday and 34 points against El Capitan last week.
Ricks finished with 16 points on 6 of 13 shooting. The rest of the Falcons weren’t able to pick up the slack as Atwater made just 2 of 18 from beyond the three-point line.
Ashton Jantz scored 13 and Saul Avitia added 10 points for the Falcons.
Silvestre Llamas connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points for the Cougars.
“I thought we played decent defense tonight,” Hunter said. “Against El Cap we got killed in the paint and we gave up 25 to 30 free throws. Tonight I thought we made it tougher on Ricks to get in the paint. We did a good job of staying in front of our man.”
Merced 58, Turlock 41 in Turlock – Jeremy Redwine led the way for the Bears with 25 points as they remained unbeaten in the CCC at 4-0. Cameron Sherwood led the Bulldogs with 15 points.
El Capitan 65, Buhach Colony 60 in Atwater – James Sellers drained six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points to help the Gauchos improve to 4-1 in the CCC. Angel Serena added 13 points for El Capitan.
Jeremy Sicarios led Buhach Colony (0-4) with 24 points and Skyler Coffey added 20.
