NBA Capsules

DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Los Angeles Clippers shot 52 percent in a 113-97 victory over the Lakers on Saturday.
Jordan had 21 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 20 points and 13 assists to help the Clippers improve to 6-0 in 2017. They are off to their best start since going 7-0 to begin 1974 when the franchise was located in Buffalo. Their streak is the longest active one in the NBA.
Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points for the Lakers.
BULLS 107, PELICANS 99
CHICAGO (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in Chicago's victory over New Orleans.
After the Pelicans cut a 15-point second-half deficit to one point early in the fourth, Wade scored six straight points to push the advantage to 85-80. Wade made it 89-82 with a 3-pointer, and spun off a defender to convert a three-point play for a 102-91 lead with 2:27 left.
Butler returned after missing two games, and had 19 points in the first half.
Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak.
Anthony Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for New Orleans.
Comments