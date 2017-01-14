Sports

January 14, 2017 7:32 PM

Williams' layup sends Morehead St. past Tennessee St. 87-85

The Associated Press
MOREHEAD, Ky.

DeJuan Marrero scored 22 points with 16 rebounds, and Treshaad Williams' layup with six seconds remaining carried Morehead State to an 87-85 win against Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Just a minute before Williams' game winner, Tahjere McCall buried a 3 for Tennessee State tying the score at 85. Miguel Dicent scored 19 points and Lamontray Harris finished with 15 points for the Eagles.

Morehead State (7-11, 3-2 Ohio Valley) has won five of its last eight contests after suffering through an eight-game losing streak.

Despite the defeat, Tennessee State (12-6, 3-2) shot 30 for 54 (56 percent) from the floor compared to 27 for 56 (48) for the Eagles. Morehead State, however, converted 10 for 23 attempts from 3 against 7 for 15 from distance for the Tigers.

Wayne Martin led Tennessee State with 26 points on 11-for-14 shooting, Delano Spencer added 18 points, and Jordan Reed had 16 points.

