January 14, 2017 7:53 PM

UC Irvine races to 87-67 win over Cal State Fullerton

IRVINE, Calif.

Luke Nelson scored 20 points, Ioannis Dimakopoulos added 19, and UC Irvine remained perfect in Big West play with a runaway 87-67 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Nelson hit 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 7 of 11 overall for the Anteaters (11-9, 4-0), who made 15 of 21 (71.4 percent) in the second half and 33 of 53 overall.

UC Irvine raced to an early advantage, leading 27-7 with 8:53 left in the first half. The Anteaters led 45-28 at halftime and pushed it to 56-33 with 15:47 remaining on a layup from Dimakopoulos, who scored 13 of his 19 points in 10 second-half minutes.

Fullerton (8-9, 2-2) answered with 11 straight points to cut it to 56-44, but Nelson and Dimakopoulous combined for seven points on UC Irvine's next three possessions to quell any chance for a Titans comeback.

Kyle Allman made 9 of 10 from the line and finished with 13 points for Fullerton.

