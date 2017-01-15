Sports

January 15, 2017 12:27 PM

Packers without CB Rollins again in playoffs against Cowboys

The Associated Press
ARLINGTON, Texas

Green Bay cornerback Quinten Rollins is missing his second straight playoff game in the divisional round against Dallas because of neck and concussion-related issues.

Fellow cornerback Damarious Randall is active Sunday after being added to the injury report with a foot issue following Saturday's practice.

Rollins, who was injured in the regular-season finale against Detroit, also missed the first meeting with Dallas in Week 6, a 30-16 victory for the Cowboys. Star Dallas receiver Dez Bryant also missed that game and is expected to draw LaDarius Gunter in coverage.

Dallas running back Alfred Morris, who was the backup to rookie NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott most of the season, is inactive again with Darren McFadden back from a preseason elbow injury.

The Cowboys only have six inactives because of an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan

View more video

Sports Videos