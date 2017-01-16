No. 2 Kansas beats Iowa State 76-72 for 17th straight win

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland Pause

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

0:35 Merced's faithful mark Hanukkah this week

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

3:37 Highlights and interviews after Merced High's win over El Capitan