Golf Glance

EUROPEAN TOUR
ABU DHABI HSBC CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Course: Abu Dhabi GC (Yardage: 7,583. Par: 72).
Purse: $2.7 million.
Television: Golf Channel (Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.; Thursday 6-8 a.m.; Friday-Sunday, 3:30-8 a.m.).
Defending champion: Rickie Fowler.
Last tournament: Graeme Storm won the BMW South African Open in a playoff over Rory McIlroy.
Notes: McIlroy withdrew because of a stress fracture in his back. ... Abu Dhabi was the strongest field of the year among regular European Tour events last year. ... Rickie Fowler won last year by one shot over Thomas Pieters, with Henrik Stenson and McIlroy tied for third. Fowler played the following week in the Phoenix Open and lost a two-shot lead with two to play. He never won the rest of the year. ... U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson makes his Abu Dhabi debut. Americans in recent years who have played include Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. ... Branden Grace played both Hawaii events before heading to Abu Dhabi. ... Chris DiMarco won the first Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2006. ... Thomas Bjorn is playing for the first time since he was appointed European Ryder Cup captain. ... Among those making their 2017 debut in Abu Dhabi are Fowler, Stenson, Pieters and Masters champion Danny Willett. ... U.S. Amateur champion Curtis Luck is playing on an amateur invitation.
Next week: Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.
Online: www.europeantour.com
---
PGA TOUR
CAREERBUILDER CHALLENGE
Site: La Quinta, Calif.
Course: TPC Stadium Course at PGA West (Yardage: 7,113. Par: 72); Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West (Yardage: 7,159. Par: 72); La Quinta CC (Yardage: 7,060. Par: 72).
Purse: $5.8 million (First prize: $1,044,000).
Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday, 3-7 p.m.).
Defending champion: Jason Dufner.
Last tournament: Justin Thomas won the Sony Open for his second straight victory.
Notes: Phil Mickelson, who signed on as an ambassador to the tournament, has saved a spot in the field in case he can play. Mickelson had two hernia surgeries during the offseason and was not sure he could play this early. ... Hunter Mahan, who hasn't finished in the top 50 in nearly a year, is playing this tournament for the first time since 2007. ... John Cook received a sponsor's exemption. The 59-year-old is a two-time winner of the Bob Hope Classic. Also playing is 55-year-old Mark Brooks, who won the Hope in 1996 the year he captured his only major at the PGA Championship. ... Harrison Frazar once shot 59 on the Nicklaus course during the fourth round of Q-school in 2008. ... Spencer Levin and Peter Malnati are in the field. They have yet to miss a PGA Tour event for which they have been eligible this season. ... Americans have won this tournament all but three years since it began in 1960. The exceptions were Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela (2011), Jesper Parnevik of Sweden (2000) and Bruce Devlin of Australian (1970).
Next week: Farmers Insurance Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com
---
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CHAMPIONSHIP AT HUALALAI
Site: Kaupulehu-Kona, Hawaii.
Course: Hualalai GC (Yardage: 7,107. Par: 72).
Purse: $1.8 million (First prize: $300,000).
Television: Golf Channel (Thursday-Saturday, 7-10 p.m.).
Defending champion: Duffy Waldorf.
Last tournament: Paul Goydos won the Charles Schwab Championship to end the 2016 season.
Notes: The first tournament of the year on the Champions schedule runs Thursday-Saturday. ... Bernhard Langer is in the field to begin his quest for a fourth consecutive Charles Schwab Cup. ... Former PGA champion David Toms turned 50 at the start of the year and makes his PGA Tour Champions debut at Hualalai. ... John Daly and Ben Crenshaw were among those who were given sponsor exemptions. They both won their second major in 1995, Crenshaw at Augusta National and Daly at St. Andrews. ... Jack Nicklaus designed Hualalai, which opened in 1995.
Next tournament: Allianz Championship on Feb. 10-12 in Boca Raton, Fla.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
---
JAPAN GOLF TOUR/ASIAN TOUR
SMBC SINGAPORE OPEN
Site: Singapore
Course: Sentosa GC
Purse: $1 million.
Television: Golf Channel (Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 10 p.m. to midnight, Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.).
Defending champion: Younghan Song.
Last tournament: Sang-Hyun Park won the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup on the Japan Golf Tour; Sam Brazel won the UBS Hong Kong Open on the Asian Tour.
Notes: Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia make their first start in 2017. ... Scott won the tournament in 2005, 2006 and 2010. Ernie Els is playing on a sponsor invitation. ... The tournament returns to the Asian Tour schedule after a three-year absence. ... This is the first time the Japan Golf Tour is co-sanctioning the Singapore Open.
Next week: Myanmar Open.
Online: www.jgto.org and www.asiantour.com
---
WEB.COM TOUR
THE BAHAMAS GREAT ABACO CLASSIC
Dates: Sunday-Wednesday (Jan. 22-25)
Site: Great Abaco, Bahamas
Course: The Abaco Club on Winding Bay
Purse: $600,000 (First prize: $108,000).
Television: Golf Channel (Sunday, noon to 2 p.m.; Monday-Wednesday, 3-5 p.m.).
Defending champion: New tournament.
Last tournament: Kyle Thompson won The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
Next tournament: Club Colombia Championship on Feb. 9-12.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
---
LPGA TOUR
Last tournament: Charley Hull won the CME Group Tour Championship.
Next tournament: PureSilk-Bahamas LPGA Classic on Jan. 26-29.
Online: www.lpga.com
