Long-serving Chicago Fire Department chaplain to retire

The Chicago Fire Department's chaplain plans to retire this year after three decades presiding over wakes, weddings and baptisms for firefighters and their families.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2j6kYLO ) the Rev. Tom Mulcrone has set June 30 as his retirement date. The 65-year-old chaplain was appointed to the position by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin of the Chicago Archdiocese in 1987.
Mulcrone's grandfather and father were Chicago police officers. His brothers also went into law enforcement.
Mulcrone estimates he handles 80 to 90 funerals a year, plus 30 to 40 weddings and a similar number of baptisms.
He says he'll miss the work, praising firefighters and paramedics as "a tremendous family." He says he's retiring while he's healthy and to make room for a new chaplain with a fresh viewpoint and energy.
