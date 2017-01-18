Delaware court rejects appeals in soccer tournament killings

Delaware's Supreme Court has rejected appeals from two gang members convicted of murder in a soccer tournament shooting in Wilmington that left three people dead.
The court this week upheld the convictions of 25-year-old Jeffrey Phillips and 40-year-old Otis Phillips, both facing life prison terms.
Otis Phillips was sentenced to death, but the Supreme Court, which recently declared Delaware's death penalty law unconstitutional, ordered that he be resentenced to life.
Both men were convicted of murder in the 2012 killing of soccer tournament organizer Herman Curry, and manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old soccer player Alexander Kamara.
Prosecutors said the two were out to avenge a friend's death the night before and to silence Curry, who was a witness to a 2008 killing for which Otis Phillips was also convicted.
