Thornwell's 20 lifts No. 24 South Carolina to 57-53 win

1:50 Make-A-Wish Foundation grants Merced teen's wish to meet "Weird Al" Yankovic Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

9:40 Scott: You can vote...to make America great again

3:57 'Make America Laugh Again' presidential comedy roast in Brickell

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers