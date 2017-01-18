Merced boys basketball defeats Atwater 52-49

Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) dribbles toward the basket during a game against Atwater at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) takes the court during player introductions before a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) looks to pass the ball during a game against Atwater at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) attempts a layup over Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) controls the ball during a game against Atwater at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
The Merced student section cheers on the Bears during a game against Atwater at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) drives to the basket against Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Merced head coach Hector Nava speaks to his players during a game against Atwater at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) passes the ball during a game against Atwater at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) drives to the basket against Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) attempts to dribble around Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater junior Ashton Jantz (10) attempts a jump shot over Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) spins toward the basket during a game against Atwater at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater senior Isaiah Hill (11) spins toward the basket during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater head coach Jason Boesch speaks to his players during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) controls the ball during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Merced junior Anthony Robinson (24) is guarded by Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
Atwater junior Ashton Jantz (10) is fouled by Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. The Bears beat the Falcons 52-49.
