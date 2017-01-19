Merced-area high school sports results

Basketball
High school boys
Merced 52, Atwater 49
Atwater
11
18
12
8
—
49
Merced
20
16
7
9
—
52
Atwater (10-9, 2-3 CCC) – Omar Berrio 2, Fernando Jeronimo 7, Reggie Ricks 22, Ashton Jantz 10, Isaiah Hill 8. Totals: 17 8-11 49.
Merced (15-5, 5-0) – Davion Jackson 3, Isaiah Aguirre 7, Jared Pazin 18, Jeremy Redwine 8, Dhameer Warren 6, Jay Berino 2, Xavier Stewart 8. Totals: 18 6-10 52.
3-Pointers: Atwater 7 (Ricks 5, Jantz 2), Merced 8 (Pazin 5, Stewart 2, Jackson 1). Team Fouls: Atwater 13, Merced 9. Fouled Out – None.
Turlock 70, Buhach Colony 67
Turlock
13
16
13
28
—
70
Buhach Colony
19
21
12
15
—
67
Turlock (1-4, 5-13 CCC) – Arik Baines 8, Dallin Tilby 3, Michael Patterson 15, Adrian Espinoza 14, Cameron Sherwood 16, Everrett Johnson 4, Mustafa Johnson 10. Totals: 24 15-22 70.
Buhach Colony (11-9, 0-5 CCC) – Jeremy Sicairos 10, Alex Andrade 6, Andrew Morris 9, Dylan Jennings 9, Skyler Coffey 15, Chris Portillo 2, Irik Dobbins 7, Robert Jenkins 9. Totals: 25 9-16 67.
3-pointers – Turlock 7 (Patterson 3, Baines 2, Sherwood 2), BC 8. (Jennings 3, Morris 2, Sicairos 1, Coffey 1, Dobbins 1). Team Fouls – Turlock 16, BC 19.
JV – Buhach Colony won. Frosh – Turlock won.
Livingston 69, Los Banos 61
Los Banos
18
9
22
12
—
61
Livingston
16
24
13
16
—
69
Los Banos (7-13, 0-4 WAC) – Alan Inda 9, Trey Augustine 1, Anthony Aguirre 8, Trent Mallonee 21, DJ Ruiz 8, Cameron Gomez 14. Totals: 22 9-20 61
Livingston (8-13, 2-2 WAC) – Sebastian Pulido 4, Kevin Alvarez 10, Blaine Chance 3, Simranjit 21, Dominick Brunelle 9, Gurpreet Chohan 18, Adrian Pacheco 4. Totals: 20 21-30 69.
3-pointers – LB 6 (Mollonee 3, Aguirre 2, Gomez 1), Livingston 4 (Alvarez 1, Chance 1, Singh 1, Chohan 1). Team Fouls – LB 19, Livingston 20. Technicals – Aguirre (LB).
JV – Livingston won.
High school girls
Washington 53, Chowchilla 36
Chowchilla
8
13
3
12
—
36
Washington
11
11
18
13
—
53
Chowchilla – Sammy Yowell 5, Ali Cargil 21, Adriana Felsinger 10.
Washington – Cierra Dean 6, Tonee Bland 15, Zavia Barlow 19, Mariah Holland 2, Courtnee Scaggs 1, Brandy Wormley 2, Alexis Bias 8.
College men
Merced College 94, Reedley 88
Reedley (1-9, 0-5 CVC) – Macumba 16, Borba 4, Murphy 10, Bowers 27, Deatherage 12, Clark 5, Jefferies 3, McCoy 4, Celestino 7. Totals: 37 9-14 88.
Merced College (11-7, 3-2 CVC) – Byron Brummel 4, Orlando Dickens 8, Athony Nolen 23, John Zaragoza 7, Deonta Woodard 26, Rod Hylton 3, Joshua Willingham 14, Jose Gonzalez 9. Totals: 29 27-32 94.
3-pointers – Reedley 5 (Macumba 2, Bowers 1, Clark 1, Celestino 1), Merced 9 (Nolan 3, Dickens 2, Zaragoza 2, Gonzales 1, Woodard 1). Team Fouls – Reedley 20, Merced 16. Technicals – Willingham (Merced).
College women
Reedley 74, Merced College 66 (OT)
Reedley
11
15
7
29
12 —
74
Merced College
14
16
16
16
4 —
66
Reedley (11-7, 4-1 CVC) – Curtis 16, Velasquez 10, Martin 20, Brown 2, Mumm 10, Richardson 8, Gaines 4, Kizzee 4. Totals: 27 16-23 74.
Merced College (9-12, 1-3 CVC) – Salihah Bey 5, Heavon Mazon 15, Arata Shimabukuro 10, Samantha Jones 10, Anntranetta Stickman 13, Maria Rodriguez 4, Brianna Moore 6. Totals: 23 14-22 66.
3-pointers – Reedley 4 (Velasquez 3, Mumm 1), Merced 6 (Shimabukuro 2, Jones 2, Mazon 1, Bey 1). Team Fouls – Reedley 16, Merced 17. Fouled Out – Curtis (R).
Soccer
High school boys
Golden Valley 2, Atwater 1
Golden Valley (9-3-1, 4-0-1 CCC) – Goals – Cruz Melgarejo 1, Erick Gomez 1. Assists – Michael Saldana 1. Saves – Austin Vang 6.
Atwater (2-11-2, 1-3 CCC) – Goals – Zeb Stevens 1. Assists – Eduardo Delgadillo. Saves – Andrew Ulloa 7.
Halftime Score – Tied 0-0. JV – Golden Valley 2-1.
High school girls
Golden Valley 5, Atwater 1
Golden Valley – Goals – Megan Pust 3, Jaylin Meza 2. Saves – Graciela Ibarra 9.
Halftime Score – Golden Valley 3-0. JV – Tied 0-0.
Merced 1, Turlock 1
Merced (13-0-2, 3-0-1 CCC) – Goals – DeAnna Govea 1. Saves – Amaya Valenzuela 6.
Halftime Score – Merced 1-0.
