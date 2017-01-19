Golden Valley girls basketball defeats Merced 40-36

Merced junior La Jae Riley (24) and Merced senior Kiara Graves (32) battle with Golden Valley senior Abbee Croninger (21) for possession of the ball during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley junior Delia Moore (11) attempts a short jump shot during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced sophomore Amaya Ervin (1) dribbles past Golden Valley junior Leah Doyle (2) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley head coach Valerie Moore speaks to her players during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced senior Raelynn Blackwell (2) attempts a short jump shot during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced junior Jada Johnson (34) spins toward the basket around Golden Valley senior Abbee Croninger (21) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley junior Kat Tern (5) guards Merced junior La Jae Riley (24) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Merced head coach Rob Pierce speaks to his players during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior Kayla Commons (12) and Merced senior Ronnisha Winzer (10) battle for possession of the ball during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley head coach Valerie Moore yells to her players during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley junior Delia Moore (11) dribbles up the court during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley senior Kayla Commons (12) is guarded by Merced senior Kiara Graves (32) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Golden Valley head coach Valerie Moore speaks with Golden Valley junior Grace Mello (15) during a game against Merced at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. The Cougars beat the Bears 40-36.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com