Sports

January 20, 2017 4:56 PM

Cahill finalizes $1.75 million, 1-year contract with Padres

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Right-hander Trevor Cahill and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $1.75 million, one-year contract.

Cahill, who went to high school in suburban Vista, can earn $750,000 in performance bonuses based on starts: $250,000 each for 15, 20 and 25. He also can earn $250,000 in bonuses based on relief appearances: $125,000 each for 40 and 50. He would get a $250,000 assignment bonus if traded.

He went 4-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 50 games, including one start, for the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He was a AL All-Star in 2010 with the Oakland Athletics.

To create room on the 40-man roster Friday, outfielder Jabari Blash was designated for assignment by the Padres.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce on Atwater's win

View more video

Sports Videos