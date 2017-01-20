Local sports results for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017

Basketball
High school girls
Golden Valley 40, Merced 36
Merced
11
6
6
13
—
36
Golden Valley
9
15
11
5
—
40
Merced (12-5, 3-3 CCC) – Amaya Ervin 14, Realynn Blackwell 11, Donya Pierce 3, Kiara Graves 2, Jada Johnson 6. Totals: Merced 15 2-6 36.
Golden Valley (6-15, 2-4) – Leah Doyle 6, Kat Tern 2, Delia Moore 8, Kayla Commons 7, Abee Croninger 17. Totals: 11 16-24 40.
3-Pointers: Merced 4 (Ervin 2, Pierce 1, Blackwell 1), GV 2 (Doyle 2). Team Fouls: Merced 18, Golden Valley 14. Fouled Out – None.
Atwater 55, Buhach Colony 44
Atwater
9
13
19
14
—
55
Buhach Colony
10
19
4
11
—
44
Atwater (16-4, 5-1 CCC) – Kelsey Valencia 6, Kianna Davis 2, Marissa Anaya 1, Tatiana Steele 2, Lexi Valencia 7, Jasmine Xiong 20, Alondra Ponce 19. Totals: 17 20-29 55.
Buhach Colony (10-10, 3-3 CCC) – Tatyanna Anderson 3, Jenny Zaragoza 6, Krista Fregoso 8, Vanessa Lopez 9, Nia Smiley 8, Angelica Rodriguez 2, Alexia Birks 2, Regina Navarro 4. Totals: 16 9-24 44.
3-pointers – Atwater 1 (Xiong 1), BC 2 (Lopez 2). Team Fouls – Atwater 20, BC 21. Fouled Out – Navarro (BC).
JV – Atwater 47-26. Frosh – Buhach Colony won.
Le Grand 50, Denair 28
Denair
8
4
9
7
—
28
Le Grand
10
14
14
12
—
50
Denair – Kelsey Park 8, Kirsten Fletcher 10, Wanda Elliot 5, Jaileen Gazcon 1, Madison Dehart 3, McKenna 1.
Le Grand – Arisbeth Ceja 23, Giselle Mendoza 17, Esmeralda Ceja 8, Lily Vazquez 2.
3-pointers – Denair 4 (Elliot 1, Park 1, Fletcher 1, Dehart 1), Le Grand 5 (Mendoza 5).
JV – Le Grand won
College men
Simpson 78, UC Merced 72 (OT)
UC Merced (4-13, 3-3 Cal Pac) – Cole Taira 17, Matt Laflin 14, Ronnie Kozak 12, Ryan Haywood 11, Aaron Laflin 4, Branson Garcia 9, Joshua Kimble 5. Totals: 25 13-17 72.
Simpson (3-16, 2-4 Cal Pac) – Brakkee 34, Schexnayder 7, Bosetti 7, Huerta 6, Smith 11, Rudd 10, Rodriguez 3. Totals: 29 14-18 78.
3-pointers – Merced 9 (M. Laflin 3, Garcia 3, Taira 1, Haywood 1, Kimble 1), Simpson 6 (Smith 3, Brakkee 1, Rudd 1, Rodriguez 1). Rebounds – Merced 38 (Kozak 14), Simpson 40 (Brakkeee 15). Assists – Merced 11 (Taira 3), Simpson 14 (Rudd 4). Steals – Merced 6 (Taira 2), Simpson 10 (Brakkee 3). Team Fouls – Merced 15, Simpson 14. Halftime Score – UC Merced 35-33.
College women
Simpson 75, UC Merced 63
Merced
17
13
19
14
—
63
Simpson
22
12
18
23
—
75
UC Merced (9-8, 3-2 Cal Pac) – Mia Belvin 20, Courtney Danna 14, Danielle Ward 8, Aubrey Hayes 7, Brittany Martinez 4, Deja Jackson 4, Kylee Scheib 2, Mia Shannon 2, Christina Castro 2. Totals: 24 13-20 75.
Simpson (11-11, 4-2 Cal Pac) – Wofford 20, Rodriguez 16, Greenhaw 9, Armstrong 7, Smothers 11, Cooper 6, Carter 4, Jurin 2. Totals: 28 15-20 75.
3-pointers – Merced 2 (Belvin 1, Hayues 1), Simpson 4 (Wofford 2, Greenhaw 1, Carter 1). Rebounds – Merced 33 (Belvin 6), Simpson 47 (Rodriguez 13). Assists – Merced 6 (Danna 2, Castro 2), Simpson 10 (Wofford 4). Steals – Merced 13 (Belvin 4, Danna 4), Simpson 7 (Wofford 2). Team Fouls – Merced 19, Simpson 18.
Soccer
High school boys
Pacheco 4, Patterson 3
Patterson (5-7-2, 2-4 WAC) – Goals – Luis Cordero 1, Jorge Roman 1, Brian Romero 1. Assists – Rafael Ceja 1, Cordero 1.
Pacheco (10-2-2, 4-1-1 WAC) – Goals – Rodolfo Rivera 3, Cesar Martinez 1. Assists – Esteven Galindo 1, Roberto Vargas 1.
Halftime – Pacheco 3-0.
High school girls
Livingston 3, Central Valley 3
Livingston (6-6-1, 3-1-1 WAC) – Goals – Kylie Garcia 2, Jocelyn Vega 1.
