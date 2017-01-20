Merced boys basketball defeats Golden Valley 57-52

Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) attempts a jump shot over Golden Valley junior August Tangaan (24) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
The Merced Bears huddle up before the start of a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) takes the court during player introductions during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) gets past Merced junior Anthony Robinson (24) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
The Merced student section cheers on the Bears during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) dribbles up the court during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) drives to the basket during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley head coach Keith Hunter speaks to his team during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) attempts a layup during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) boxes out Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) spins toward the basket during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Merced head coach Hector Nava speaks with Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) steps up to the free-throw line during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley junior Devon Martinez (14) is guarded by Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) sidesteps around Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) attempts to spin past Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Golden Valley sophomore Etrell Bowers (2) attempts a jump shot over Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Merced head coach Hector Nava directs his players during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) drives to the basket during a game against Golden Valley at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. The Bears beat the Cougars 57-52.
