Minn Duluth beats North Dakota 4-0 for sweep

North Dakota might want to consider going on the road for the rest of the season after another ugly loss at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Minnesota Duluth goalie Hunter Miska stopped 29 shots to lead the fourth-ranked Bulldogs past No. 8 North Dakota 4-0 Saturday to sweep their National Collegiate Hockey Conference season series.
Miska's fourth shutout of the season extended UMD's winning streak against the Fighting Hawks to five games dating back to last season's 4-2 victory in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. The Bulldogs beat UND 5-3 on Friday.
"The difference between winning and losing are the small details - breaking pucks out and making sure we don't get guys behind us," UND coach Brad Berry said. "We've got to get to the level we want to be."
Normally a strong second-half team, UND is struggling and home ice hasn't helped. After starting the season 5-0-0 at home, North Dakota has gone 2-6-2 in its last 10 games at home. Saturday's shutout was its first at home since October 2011.
Adam Johnson and Willie Raskob scored in the first period for the Bulldogs (15-5-4, 11-4-1-1 NCHC). Dominic Toninato and Riley Tufte added goals.
Cam Johnson made 17 saves in his school record-tying 55th straight start in goal for UND (13-9-4, 6-7-1-1).
North Dakota had to play without forwards Tyson Jost and Joel Janatuinen. Both scored goals in Friday's 5-3 loss and both were out of the lineup Saturday with injuries.
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, got goals from three players who also scored on Friday.
Minnesota Duluth got a jump on the Fighting Hawks with two first-period goals. Johnson scored an easy goal just 2:54 into the game and Raskob made it 2-0 on a shot from the point on the power play at 12:15.
UND had a chance to cut into the lead but Chris Wilkie, shooting at a wide-open net, clanged a point-blank shot into the crossbar as time ran out.
"We had some opportunities we didn't cash in on it," Berry said. "At the end of the night we didn't score a goal and we've got to get better."
UMD made it hurt when Toninato scored short-handed just 2:07 into the third period to make it 3-0.
North Dakota turned the puck over deep in its own zone and Toninato walked across the crease and scored when being taken down.
Tufte scored the Bulldogs' last goal at 13:23. He stole the puck from Hayden Shaw and easily scored his third goal of the weekend and fourth goal of the season.
UND was 0-for-5 on the power play.
Comments