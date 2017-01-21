Senators rally to beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in shootout

Mike Hoffman scored the tying goal with 1:11 left in regulation, Tom Pyatt had the shootout winner and the Ottawa Senators beat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Senators rallied for their fifth win in six games to complete a 3-0 road trip.
Bobby Ryan also scored for Ottawa, second in the Atlantic Division with 54 points — two more than the Maple Leafs, who have lost two in a row.
Mike Condon made 31 stops in the win. He edged Frederik Andersen, who gave up two goals on 27 shots.
Tyler Bozak and Matt Martin scored for Toronto, which dropped to 1-6 in shootouts this season.
