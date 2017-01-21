Sports

Montana State tops Portland State 71-65

PORTLAND, Ore.

Tyler Hall scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Montana State in a 71-65 win over Portland State on Saturday night.

Harald Frey added 12 points, and Devonte Klines and Benson Osayande had 10 apiece for Montana State (9-12, 4-4 Big Sky).

Both teams shot 37 percent from the field but the Bobcats controlled the boards 53-37 and sank three more field goals, 25 for 68 compared to Portland State's 22 of 60.

Tied 35-all at the break, Montana State took the lead for good with a 5-0 spurt midway through the second half by Klines, who nailed a 3-pointer and also had a pair free throws to make it 54-51 with 8:59 left. The Bobcats later padded the advantage with a 9-0 run and hung on.

Portland State (11-7, 4-3) got 23 points from Deontae North. De'Sean Parsons added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Calaen Robinson finished with 11 points.

