Merced-area sports summaries for Jan. 20-22, 2017

Basketball
High School Boys
Merced 57, Golden Valley 52
Golden Valley
11
9
14
18
—
52
Merced
12
11
16
18
—
57
Golden Valley (8-12, 3-3 CCC) – Fabian Rivera 6, Etrell Bowers 13, Silvestre Llamas 6, Isaac Cropper 1, Devon Martinez 4, Cyrus Allen 19, August Tangaan 3. Totals: 19 7-17 52.
Merced (16-5, 6-0 CCC) – Davion Jackson 2, Isaiah Aguirre 10, Jared Pazin 22, Jeremy Redwine 2, Dhameer Warren 12, Xavier Stewart 9. Totals: 20 12-20 57.
3-pointers – Golden Valley 6 (Bowers 2, Llamas 2, Rivera 1, Tangaan 1), Merced 4 (Pazin 3, Warren 1, Stewart 1). Team fouls – Golden Valley 22, Merced 19. Fouled out – Cropper, Rivera, Stewart. Technical – Jackson.
JV – Golden Valley 63-43.
Atwater 72, Buhach Colony 53
Buhach Colony
15
8
15
15
—
53
Atwater
30
11
13
18
—
72
Buhach Colony (11-10, 0-6 CCC) – Jeremy Sicairos 16, Alex Andrade 9, Andrew Morris 2, Dylan Jennings 5, Skyler Coffey 6, Irik Dobbins 2, Pardeep Dhillon 3, Dante Cloy 8, Robert Jenkins 2. Totals: 20 8-20 53.
Atwater (11-9, 3-3 CCC) – Fernando Jeronimo 11, Saul Avitia 5, Reggie Ricks 31, Ashton Jantz 9, Isaiah Hill 14, Luke van Warmerdam 1, Dawson DeSousa 1. Totals: 25 14-19 72.
3-pointers – Buhach Colony 5 (Sicairos 3, Jennings 1, Dhillon 1), Atwater 8 (Ricks 5, Avitia 1, Jeronimo 1, Jantz 1). Team fouls – Buhach Colony 18, Atwater 16. Technicals – Andrade, Ricks, Berrios.
JV – Buhach Colony 42-32. Frosh – Buhach Colony 62-57 (OT).
College Men
Pacific Union 82, UC Merced 69
UC Merced (4-14, 3-4 Cal Pac) – Matt Laflin 14, Aaron Laflin 10, Cole Taira 10, Ronnie Kozak 7, Ryan Haywood 4, Joshua Kimble 11, Branson Garcia 9, Derek E’denchukwu 4. Totals: 26 9-12 69.
Pacific Union (9-4, 5-2 Cal Pac) – Rae Hubbard 14, Kwuan Guerrero 13, Devon Pinnock 10, Anthony Adams-Rule 4, Chad Young 3, LeRoy Anderson 13, Ben Jazuk 8, Jayson Marquez 6, Brandon Franklin 5, Greg Brown 3. Totals: 32 7-9 82.
3-pointers – UC Merced 8 (M. Laflin 2, A. Laflin 2, Taira 2, Kimble 1, Garcia 1), Pacific Union 10 (Hubbard 4, Marquez 2, Young 1, Anderson 1, Franklin 1, Brown 1). Rebounds – UC Merced 31 (M. Laflin 10), Pacific Union 25 (Guerrero 7). Assists – UC Merced 11 (M. Laflin 3), Pacific Union 18 (Pinnock 7). Steals – UC Merced 7 (Taira 3), Pacific Union 8 (Hubbard 2). Team fouls – UC Merced 10, Pacific Union 16. Halftime – Pacific Union 42-38.
College Women
UC Merced 76, Pacific Union 47
Merced
19
21
13
23
—
76
Pacific Union
11
14
15
7
—
47
UC Merced (10-8, 4-2 Cal Pac) – Courtney Danna 14, Danielle Ward 9, Mia Belvin 4, Aubrey Hayes 3, Deja Jackson 14, Christina Castro 13, Kara Kutsuris 10, Mia Shannon 4, Ivy Nguyen 4, Kimiko Sato 1. Totals: 27 18-26 76.
Pacific Union (1-13, 1-6 Cal Pac) – Imari Clinton 16, Celina Ewing 8, Natalya Stepanchuk 8, Alexis Lyers 7, Faith Williams 2, Karrie Franklin 6. Totals: 17 8-14 47.
3-pointers – UC Merced 4 (Danna 2, Hayes 1, Castro 1), Pacific Union 5 (Clinton 2, Ewing 2, Lyers 1). Rebounds – UC Merced 50 (Kutsuris 9), Pacific Union 23 (Franklin 6). Assists – UC Merced 14 (Danna 5), Pacific Union 7 (Clinton 3, Ewing 3). Steals – UC Merced 13 (Castro 6), Pacific Union 6 (Ewing 3). Team fouls – UC Merced 17, Pacific Union 20.
Merced College 76, Taft 66
Merced
20
11
19
26
—
76
Taft
21
20
4
21
—
66
Merced College (10-12, 2-3 CVC) – Salihah Bey 22, Arata Shimabukuro 1, Samantha Jones 20, Anntranetta Stickman 12, Heavan Mazon 2, Gabriela Rodriquez 16, Brianna Moore 3. Totals: 23 23-28 76.
3-pointers – Merced 7 (Rodriguez 4, James 2, Bey 1). Rebounds – Merced 38 (Bey 15). Assists – Merced 16 (Bey 7). Steals – Merced 15 (Stickman 5). Team fouls – Merced 12.
Volleyball
College Men
Benedictine 3, UC Merced 1
25-14, 25-12, 26-28, 25-13
UC Merced (0-3) – Kills: Cole Smith 11. Assists: Matt Pelfini 32. Blocks: Jacob Shelton 4. Digs: Smith 5. Aces: Smith 1, Samuel Hala’ufia 1.
Benedictine (1-1) – Kills: Gibson 13. Assists: Jones 38. Blocks: Hill 4. Digs: Izaguirre 11. Aces: Jones 7.
Comments