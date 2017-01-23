Jones, Holiday lead Pelicans past Cavs 124-122

3:08 Jasmine Xiong and Alondra Ponce on Atwater's win Pause

1:09 Car submerged in Merced's Bear Creek

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

1:53 Merced Art Hop

2:45 Obama on TPP: 'Right now, I’m president, and I’m for it'

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt