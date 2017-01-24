Pitman girls basketball defeats Atwater 45-43

Pitman senior Cerah Moren (22) dribbles around Atwater senior Eileen Martinez (5) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater sophomore Kelsey Valencia (1) takes the court during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater senior Jasmine Xiong (12) drives to the basket during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater head coach Leonard Davis speaks to Atwater sophomore Lexi Valencia (11) during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Pitman junior Olivia Salafia (25) attempts a layup during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater senior Eileen Martinez (5) looks to pass the ball during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Pitman senior Andrea Selkow (24) pulls in a rebound during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater head coach Leonard Davis speaks to his team during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater sophomore Lexi Valencia (11) passes to Atwater sophomore Kelsey Valencia (1) during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Pitman junior Kaylin Randhawa (21) dribbles up the court during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater senior Jasmine Xiong (12) attempts a layup during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater sophomore Kelsey Valencia (1) dribbles up the court during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater senior Tatiana Steele (10) attempts a layup during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater sophomore Kelsey Valencia (1) defends Pitman junior Olivia Salafia (25) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Pitman junior Olivia Salafia (25) is guarded by Atwater sophomore Lexi Valencia (11) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
Atwater sophomore Lexi Valencia (11) controls the ball during a game against Pitman at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. The Pride beat the Falcons 45-43.
