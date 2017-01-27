Winton’s Paul selected for Junior Team USA bowling squad

When Richard Paul was 8 years old, he started planting and selling flowers with his father, also named Richard.
They would plant about 1,000 daffodils and tulips near their house in Winton close to Thanksgiving each year, then sell them during the spring. They sold 6-inch pots for $3 out of the back of their pickup at the corner of Winton Way and Santa Fe Drive.
Young Richard would use the money he earned to go bowling. It was a sport he started to play when he was 3. He would go to Bellevue Bowl in Atwater with his grandmother, Sharon Paul. He would eat a large plate of fries then roll the ball down the lanes.
Fast forward to this summer, and Richard, 15, will be bowling for Junior Team USA.
“It kind of all started with my grandmother when I was in preschool,” Richard said. “I fell in love with the sport. I started dedicating everything I did to her after she passed away. My grandpa, too, because he started going to all my tournaments. They were my biggest contributors to getting me started.”
“At night, I would come in his room, and he would be asleep surrounded by six or seven bowling balls,” his father said. “It’s a good thing he never got crushed.”
Richard started playing in a league when he was 5.
“It just kept escalating from there,” said Richard, who attended Hughson High School until this year, when he began taking online classes to allow him to work and travel more for bowling tournaments. “When I was 7 or 8, I started playing in local tournaments. I really enjoyed the new competition.”
The past four years, Richard has traveled with his father to Junior Gold tournaments in Buffalo, N.Y.; Detroit; Chicago and Indianapolis. He was the top qualifier in Indianapolis last July and earned a spot on the Team USA U15 Developmental Team. He’s also earned $15,000 in scholarship money from his various winnings.
Richard earned his spot on Junior Team USA earlier this month in Henderson, Nev. At the Team USA trials, he finished sixth in his division. It was a five-day competition, with each bowler rolling six games per day on different oil patterns. The top four in each division automatically qualified for Team USA.
Richard was selected based off his performance at the trials and by how he fared at the Junior Gold tournament in Indianapolis last July, where he finished as the top qualifier. In Henderson, he was one of two competitors to roll a perfect game. It was his fourth 300 game.
“I didn’t know if I would be picked for the team because I finished sixth,” said Richard, who is the youngest member of the team. “I wasn’t in the top four for my division, but I did great at the Junior Gold tournament. So I felt I had a good chance. I was excited when I found out I made the team.”
“There was lots of crying,” his father said. “Mostly that was me, because Team USA will pay for his travel.”
As a member of Junior Team USA, Richard will get to compete in the Tournament of The Americas this July in Florida. He’ll also get to take part in a Team USA training camp.
The Pauls plan to start a fundraising account to help raise money for Richard’s food and the elder Richard’s traveling expenses.
Richard wants to continue making bowling his future. Right now, his first college choice is Wichita State. He says they have a great business school and one of the top bowling teams in the nation.
The ultimate goal is to become a professional bowler. A dream that started almost a decade ago while selling flowers out of the back of a pickup.
Shawn Jansen: 209-385-2462, @MSSsports
Comments