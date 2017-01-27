North Central Jets break Michigan consecutive wins record

The North Central Jets set a new Michigan state record for consecutive wins in boys' basketball with their 66th straight victory.
The Escanaba Daily Press reported that the Jets hammered neighboring archrival Bark River-Harris 76-29 Friday night, enabling them to eclipse the 59-year-old record held by Chassell, another Upper Peninsula school.
North Central began the streak on Dec. 8, 2014, and has not lost since dropping an 81-79 Class D quarterfinal decision to Cedarville on March 18, 2014.
Senior Jason Whitens, the Class D player of the year last season when the Jets won their second straight Class D state title, led the balanced Jets with 23 points. Senior Dawson Bilski added 21 points and finished the night with 1,002 career points. Bobby Kleiman added 14 points for the Jets.
