El Capitan boys basketball defeats Atwater 70-65

El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) attempts a layup during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) dribbles around El Capitan junior Steve Yang (14) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) attempts a jump shot during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Atwater junior Saul Avitia (3) guards El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Atwater head coach Jason Boesch looks to the referee following a foul call during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) gets around El Capitan junior Jerimiah Duda (44) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Atwater junior Saul Avitia (3) dribbles around El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado argues a call with the referee during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) guards Atwater senior Reggie Ricks (4) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
The El Capitan bench cheers following a Gauchos basket during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Atwater junior Ashton Jantz (10) looks to pass the ball as he is guarded by El Capitan senior Trevor Thomas (2) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
El Capitan junior Jerimiah Duda (44) attempts a layup during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) attempts to get past Atwater senior Jose Silva (5) during a game at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Atwater junior Fernando Jeronimo (2) dribbles up the court during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) pulls in a rebound during a game against Atwater at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
Atwater junior Saul Avitia (3) attempts a jump shot during a game against El Capitan at Atwater High School in Atwater, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Gauchos beat the Falcons 70-65.
