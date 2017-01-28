Santa Cruz beats Frampton for WBA featherweight belt

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player Pause

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:47 Press Secretary Sean Spicer: 'We can disagree with the facts'

5:16 Merced College Los Banos Candidate Forum 2016: Daronica Santos

2:31 Mi Casa S.A.L.E. rental property opens doors to undocumented UC Merced students

1:49 Isaac Copper on Golden Valley's win over Buhach Colony