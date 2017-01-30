Tickets for Merced-El Capitan boys basketball on sale

Tickets for Friday night’s Central California Conference boys basketball game between El Capitan High School and host Merced will be presale only.
Tickets cost $5 for adults and $4 for students and can be purchased at the student body office at either high school beginning Tuesday afternoon.
Merced is 17-5 overall and 7-0 in the CCC. Second-place El Capitan is 14-8 and 7-1. The Bears handed the Gauchos their only conference loss, 59-40 on Jan. 11 at El Capitan.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Sun-Star Sports staff
