The Latest: Europe's transfer window prepares to close

The Latest on the final day of European soccer's transfer window (all times GMT):
5:45 p.m.
Second-division Spanish club Tenerife says it has signed Gaku Shibasaki, the Japanese midfielder who scored both goals for Kashima Antlers in the extra-time loss to Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final in December.
Tenerife says the 24-year-old offensive midfielder arrives with a contract until the end of the season.
Shibasaki won the Bronze Ball award as Kashima became the first Asian club to reach a Club World Cup final. He played the last six seasons with Kashima Antlers.
Tenerife is in sixth place in Spain's second division. The top three teams will be promoted next season.
3:20 p.m.
Spanish club Malaga says it has reached a deal to sign 22-year-old midfielder Jose Rodriguez on loan from German team Mainz until the end of the season.
Rodriguez was part of Real Madrid's youth squads and played some matches in the first team under coach Jose Mourinho in the 2012-13 season.
He played on loan with Deportivo La Coruna before transferring to Galatasaray in Turkey and eventually making it to Mainz.
Malaga says it has an option to buy the midfielder, who has been a member of Spain's youth squads.
3:15 p.m.
Celta Vigo says it will sign 22-year-old Danish playmaker Andrew Hjulsager from Brondby.
Celta says the deal with the "versatile midfielder" is pending a medical.
Hjulsager played 19 games with Brondby in the Danish league this season, scoring seven goals. He has been a regular in Denmark's youth squads.
No other contract details were immediately released.
3:10 p.m.
Valencia says it has reached a deal to send Australian reserve goalkeeper Mathew Ryan on loan to Belgian club Genk until the end of the season.
The 24-year-old goalkeeper used to play for Club Brugge in Belgium before moving to Valencia in 2015.
Valencia's starting goalkeeper is Diego Alves.
2:20 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain is sending Spanish forward Jese Rodriguez to Las Palmas on loan until June.
The Spanish club says "the player's wishes prevailed over other Italian and English teams who were prepared to pay the high costs" of Rodriguez's wages.
Rodriguez, who transferred from Real Madrid to PSG for 25 million euros last summer, is from the Canary Islands, where Las Palmas is based.
The 23-year-old forward did not play much under PSG coach Unay Emery, and he and the club looked for a loan deal.
Rodriguez was mostly a reserve in Madrid's squad that won Champions League titles in 2014 and 2016.
Las Palmas also says it added 20-year-old Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic on a loan from German club Hamburg.
Halilovic, who has played for Croatia, was signed by Barcelona from Dinamo Zagreb in 2014 for 2.2 million euros and transferred to Hamburg for 5 million euros last summer, with the Spanish club keeping a buyback option worth 10 million euros valid for two years.
He was on loan to Sporting Gijon before moving to Germany.
2 p.m.
Hull has signed Italy defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan from Inter Milan, which has brought in Australia international Trent Sainsbury as a replacement, also on a temporary deal.
The 25-year-old Sainsbury joins from Jiangsu Suning, which is owned by the same company which controls Inter.
Inter is fourth in Serie A and in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup.
Ranocchia made just five league appearances this season, and says he could not resist the lure of the English Premier League.
The 28-year-old Ranocchia says in Hull, "It wasn't a difficult decision to come here because I know this team plays in the best league in the world."
Ranocchia could make his Hull debut on Wednesday at Manchester United.
12:50 p.m.
French club Lille has signed Paraguay defender Junior Alonso on a 4 1/2-year deal
It has been a fast start to the final day of the transfer window for the northern club, which made the announcement just hours after recruiting Dutch striker Anwar El Ghazi.
The 23-year-old Alonso has nine international caps, and joins from Paraguayan club Cerro Porteno.
9:40 a.m.
French league club Lille has made its first signing of the January transfer window, bringing in Dutch striker Anwar El Ghazi on a 4½-year deal on deadline day.
The powerful El Ghazi, who can either play in a lone striker's role or wide, joined from Ajax.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but sports daily L'Equipe said El Ghazi was bought for 7 million euros ($7.4 million).
Lille has been struggling in attack, scoring only 21 goals in 22 league games, and made El Ghazi a priority. The club is 11th in the league standings, 23 points behind leader Monaco.
El Ghazi says "my goal is to fight for the club, goals will come later."
9:20 a.m.
Bayer Leverkusen has signed Jamaican forward Leon Bailey from Belgian club Genk.
The Bundesliga side says the highly rated 19-year-old Bailey signed through 2022.
Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller says "this lad was also high on many other European clubs' wish list. That's why we're even happier that we could see off such strong competition."
Bailey is eligible for Leverkusen's Champions League campaign despite playing in the Europa League for Genk this season.
Bailey, who will be given the No. 9 jersey at Leverkusen, says, "Leverkusen is known for it, that you can develop well here. And the way football is played here is attractive. I like it."
4:40 a.m.
Clubs in European soccer's leading leagues have their final chance to sign players for the remainder of the season.
The January transfer window closes at 1700 GMT in Germany, 2200 GMT in Italy and 2300 GMT in France, Spain and England.
In the Premier League, final negotiations over transfers are set to be taking place while games are being played as 14 teams are in action on Tuesday evening.
