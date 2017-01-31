Hertl gets game-winner in Sharks' 3-1 win over Blackhawks

Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner with 2:03 remaining in regulation after Patrick Marleau scored his 499th career goal, helping the San Jose Sharks win for the seventh time in eight games, 3-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.
Hertl, who missed 32 games with a knee injury, got his first goal since Oct. 27 when he knocked in the rebound of Brent Burns' shot to help the Sharks match last year's home win total of 18 in the first game back from the All-Star break.
Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to cap a night that nearly included a milestone for Marleau. He had an apparent goal wiped off by an offside call on replay before scoring No. 499 in the second period.
Martin Jones made 24 saves.
Dennis Rasmussen scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight games. Corey Crawford made 26 saves.
After a slow start to the game with few chances for the first 30 minutes, the action picked up in the last half of the second period. It started when Marleau appeared to score when he took the rebound of Logan Couture's missed shot off the back boards and tucked it in for a goal. But the Blackhawks challenged the play, believing Mikkel Boedker was offside on the entry, and replay wiped the goal off the board.
Just a few minutes later with Artem Anisimov in the box for holding, Marleau did get No. 499 when he beat Crawford with a shot from the circle for his 18th goal of the season.
The Sharks had a chance to add on to the lead, but Crawford stopped Timo Meier on a breakaway. Chicago then got the equalizer when Rasmussen beat Jones with a shot off the inside of the post from the top of the circle on a rush.
NOTES: Blackhawks F Marcus Kruger (ill) sat out the game. ... Sharks GM Doug Wilson got a nice ovation after a video tribute for having recently become the fourth man to play in at least 1,000 games and be general manager for at least 1,000 games. ... Chicago went 0 for 3 on the power play and is just 1 for its last 20 with the man advantage.
UP NEXT
Blackhawks: Visit Arizona on Thursday night.
Sharks: Visit Vancouver on Thursday night.
