Surdich on Bowling: Barcellos and Wallace break the bank at Bellevue

Bellevue Bowl had the house filled Saturday night with 41 doubles teams – from Snelling, Ceres, Modesto and Turlock, as well as locals – shooting the nine-pin no-tap for a jackpot of $5,000.
Kim Barcellos and Gene Wallace both rolled 300 games in the second of their three-game set to win the jackpot. Wallace filled his 10th frame with strikes, then it was Kim’s turn in the 10th. She got the first two, then hit the pocket and carried, and the roar of the crowd starting coming.
There were several 300s rolled during the evening, but only two counted toward the jackpot. To win the jackpot, both bowlers had to have participated in at least two no-tap tournaments in the last 12 months. Since both bowlers had their 300 in the same game, they won the jackpot. Had they rolled their 300s in different games, they would have claimed 50 percent of the jackpot.
Tommy Cardoza, general manager of the bowl, announced the jackpot will open again Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. with a pot of $3,536 for the next nine-pin no-tap.
The entry fee is only $25, which includes your high-game pots for three games. This event fills fast, so make sure you have a spot. You can prepay to confirm your spot.
Huddleston, Bennett capture senior titles – Our association had a great turnout with 37 men and women rolling in the annual Merced County USBC Association’s handicap senior singles tournament recently. There were 23 entries in the A division (ages 50-64) and 13 in the B division (65 and older). The seniors were vying for a prize fund of more than $400.
Merced’s Ed Huddleston took the 50-64 division title with a handicap score of 736 for $65, and Monty Stone of Ceres placed second with a 728 for $58. Laura Cupp of Atwater was third with a 705 ($50), fourth had Bob Koop of Atwater with a 703 ($43), and in fifth place was Michael Stewart of Merced with a 689 ($35).
Atwater’s Gregory Bennett took the title in 65 and older with a 781 ($64), second went to Mickey Wallbaum of Newman with a 705 ($50), and third had Lynnell Difrancia of Modesto with a 675 ($38).
No-tap at McHenry Bowl – A few of our locals cashed at McHenry Bowl in Modesto last Friday.
In the first high-game pot for the women were Charlie McMillian and Kim Heller placing. Most of the men were shut out except Leo Gonzales, as he placed in the men’s high-game pots in the first and third games. Overall in the men’s high series, he took the top prize of $50.
Yosemite Lanes in Modesto is next for our senior no-tappers on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
Bellevue lane machine has snafu – While oiling the lanes before the start of the senior singles tournament Jan. 21, the lane machine at Bellevue went down with an electrical problem.
Since then, league bowlers have struggled with the lane conditions. In the Wednesday night league, there were triple the 400 series they normally have for the night. A couple of leagues complained because they couldn’t figure out the problem.
It was solved Jan. 26, and the way it looked Saturday night, the problem was a thing of the past. Great bowling Saturday night.
SCORING LEADERS: Ernie Pinheiro 235, Nevora Nush 193, Louis Cantaloube 186, John Krone 212, Ed Huddleston 185, Ron White 235, Karen Hunter 178, Leo Martinez 175, Phil Oldenhage 189, Diane Sousa 192, Hugh Gary 266, David Garcez 237, Jay Cairncross 232, Jeremy Hill 231, Don Gamble 231, Linda Roach 153, James Layton 176, Jesse Andrade 266, Trevor Hutton 113, Terry Dvorak 182, Gil Andrade 180, Jeff Stout 234, Don Sweet 182, Harold Vartikian 236, Todd Gilles 236, Joe Nesnidal 222.
SERIES LEADERS: Verna Fellows 535, Jerry McMillian 550, Mark Thompson 619, Dave Porter 620, John Eversole 636, Dick Miller 650, Jesse Andrade 655, Tyler Davis 665, Andy Alvara 668, Dan Erreca 673, Corey Phillips 688, Ronnie Gonzales 690, Larry Valenti Jr. 711, Marty Daniel 723.
