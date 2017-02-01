Golden Valley boys basketball defeats El Capitan 73-63

Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) drives to the basket during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Andrew Kuhn
akuhn@mercedsun-star.com
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) makes a layup during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
The Golden Valley Cougars mascot cheers during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley junior August Tangaan (24) attempts a layup during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
El Capitan junior Tyler Dietz (1) dribbles past Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) drives to the basket against El Capitan junior Dominique Navarette (34) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
El Capitan junior Jerimiah Duda (44) attempts to block a layup by Golden Valley junior Cyrus Allen (15) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley senior Isaac Cropper (11) dribbles up the court during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado reacts to a call during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) looks to pass the ball during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
El Capitan senior James Sellers (13) looks to pass the ball during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
The Golden Valley student section cheers during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley senior Salvador Zaragoza (12) guards El Capitan junior Dominique Navarette (34) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
El Capitan junior Steve Yang (14) dribbles up the court during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) dives on a loose ball during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
El Capitan sophomore Marcus McCutchen (4) attempts a layup during a game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) dribbles around Golden Valley senior Silvestre Llamas (3) during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley senior Fabian Rivera (1) dribbles up the court during a game against El Capitan at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
Golden Valley students attempt to disrupt an El Capitan free-throw attempt during a game at Golden Valley High School in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. The Cougars beat the Gauchos 73-63.
