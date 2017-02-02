Cochran announces he’s transferring from Cal

Aaron Cochran is transferring from Cal-Berkeley for his senior season.
The former Buhach Colony star announced his decision with a Twitter message on Thursday.
“To the University of California, fans and alumni, after a great deal of thought, I have made the difficult decision to use my final year of collegiate eligibility to compete at another university as a graduate transfer,” Cochran wrote in his letter on Twitter. “Although change can be difficult, I am excited about what the future has in store for me as I take this next step in my collegiate career.”
Cochran, who stands 6-foot-8 and 350 pounds, was the starting left tackles for Cal last season.
Cal fired head coach Sonny Dykes after last season and hired Justin Wilcox to take over the program.
Cochran is scheduled to graduate this spring. As a graduate transfer, Cochran would be eligible to play immediately under the NCAA graduate transfer rules.
“Thank you for the last four years,” Cochran also wrote in his letter. “The people I have met, the things I have learned, the places I have been have changed me in the best of ways.”
