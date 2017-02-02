Raiders’ Derek Carr offers congrats to Fresno State recruiting class

Fresno State football coach Jeff Tedford introduced 23 players Wednesday on national signing day.
Watching closely was Oakland Raiders quarterback and former Bulldogs star Derek Carr.
Congrats to ALL the new Bulldogs! There is no secret.. Outwork everyone! It's a special place so be thankful 4 it everyday! @FresnoStateFB— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 1, 2017
Trent Dilfer chimed in, and so did Carr’s brother, David – both also former Fresno State quarterbacks who went on to the NFL.
#GoDogs #BulldogBornBulldogBred https://t.co/kNVmDmJ3ZR— Trent Dilfer (@TDESPN) February 1, 2017
What he said.— David Carr (@DCarr8) February 1, 2017
Get that house rockin again.#FearTheRamp https://t.co/vFwlwMWRj7
When Tedford gave his news conference, Derek Carr listened in and was excited to hear what the coach had to say.
Just got done listening to @CoachTedford talk about the new dogs coming in. Sounds exciting. It will only push current players. #Compete— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 1, 2017
Fresno State recruiting class of 2017
Name, position
HT/WT
PRIOR HIGH SCHOOL OR COLLEGE
Marc-David Bien-Aimé, OL
6-5, 365
Montmorency College (Laval, Quebec)
Matt Boateng, DB
5-11, 170
Arizona Western
Dontae Bull, OL
6-7, 305
Belmont Secondary (Victoria, B.C.)
Richard Cage Jr., DL
6-2, 225
Roosevelt High-Eastvale
Earl Chambers, DL
6-3, 235
Merced
Chris Coleman, ATH
5-11, 180
Garces High
Sherman Coleman, DB
5-9, 160
Cisco (Texas)
Damien DeGruy, DL
6-3, 235
McDonogh High-Harvey, La.
Wylan Free, DB
6-1, 175
Lynwood High
Derrion Grim, WR
6-0, 195
San Joaquin Delta
Gunner Javernick, TE
6-5, 250
Ventura
Patrick Jeune, WR
6-1, 180
Morningside High-Inglewood
T.J. Mauga, DL
6-3, 280
Churchill County High-Fallon, Nev.
Jordan Mims, RB
5-11, 185
Menlo High-Atherton
Daniel Moraga, ATH
6-4, 235
Pacifica High-Oxnard
Arron Mosby, DB
6-3, 200
Sanger High
Emeka Ndoh, DL
6-1 265
De Anza
Zane Pope, ATH
6-1, 185
Moorpark High
Ronnie Rivers, RB
5-8, 175
Freedom High-Oakley
Jorge Reyna, QB
6-0, 208
West Los Angeles
Zelan Tupuola, OL
6-3, 310
JSerra High-San Juan Capistrano
Syrus Tuitele, OL
6-6, 290
Pleasant Valley High-Chico
Quireo Woodley, OL
6-3, 312
Fresno City
