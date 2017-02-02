No. 4 South Carolina women coast past No. 25 Kentucky, 75-63

Alaina Coates had 20 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and No. 4 South Carolina used an 18-point run in the second quarter to pull away from No. 25 Kentucky for a 75-63 victory Thursday night.
A'ja Wilson also scored 20 for South Carolina. Eager to rebound from Monday's upset loss at home to Tennessee, the Gamecocks succeeded by holding the Wildcats without a field goal for the final 6:41 of the second and outscoring them 22-8.
Coates matched her career high on the boards and Wilson grabbed nine rebounds as South Carolina (19-2, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) beat Kentucky for the fourth straight time.
Allisha Gray added 11 points as the Gamecocks shot 50 percent and outscored Kentucky 34-20 in the paint.
Makayla Epps' 23 points led the Wildcats (15-8, 6-4), who shot 34 percent and lost their second straight.
THE BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: Other than a third-quarter technical for wildly striking Kentucky's Evelyn Akhator, fouls weren't an issue for the 6-foot-4 Coates or 6-5 Wilson as they made life tough for the Wildcats on both ends by shooting a combined 16 of 23. But it was Gray's eight points in the second that provided the boost that helped the Gamecocks break open the game by halftime.
Kentucky: The Wildcats stayed close for one quarter before going cold in a 2-for-15 second that included five turnovers that led to easy Gamecocks baskets. Rebounding already figured to be difficult against South Carolina's tall tandem, and that was reflected in a 40-29 deficit on the glass.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
South Carolina bounced back from the Tennessee loss with a dominant road win that should keep the Gamecocks in the top five. Kentucky's return to the Top 25 should be brief after its second consecutive loss.
UP NEXT
South Carolina: The Gamecocks visit Arkansas on Sunday.
Kentucky: Hosts Vanderbilt on Sunday in an attempt to end its second two-game slide of the season.
