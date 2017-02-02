Spencer beats the buzzer to lead N.C State over Louisville

Miah Spencer's floater at the buzzer lifted No. 19 North Carolina State to a 72-70 overtime victory over No. 9 Louisville on Thursday night.
The 5-foot-8 senior finished with 22 points on 11 of 17 shooting to lead the Wolfpack.
With the game tied at 70, Spencer took one dribble from the top of the key and her shot from the free throw line hit nearly every part of the rim before bouncing in. The Wolfpack (17-6, 6-3 ACC) forced a shotclock violation by Louisville with 10.3 seconds left on the possession before.
Louisville (20-5, 7-3) trailed 59-52 with 3:04 left in the fourth quarter before scoring the next seven points. Akela Maize's layup with 11 seconds left gave N.C. State a 61-59 advantage. Asia Durr forced overtime with two free throws with six seconds left.
The Cardinals played without junior Myisha Hines-Allen, who was a late scratch from the starting lineup. School officials said before the game that the team's medical staff held out the team's leading rebounder and second-best scorer because of an undisclosed injury.
BIG PICTURE
N.C. State: Once again, the Wolfpack showed up big against top competition. They entered Thursday as the only team besides Connecticut to beat Notre Dame and Florida State this season. On Thursday, they joined Maryland as the only other team to beat Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville: The shorthanded Cardinals also continued their recent shooting woes. Shooting just 32.4 percent, it marked the eighth time in the last 10 games Louisville failed to shoot better than 40 percent.
UP NEXT
N.C. State has a week off before it travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech next Thursday.
Louisville travels to No. 7 Notre Dame Monday. A win against the Fighting Irish would give the Cardinals their first win over a top 10 team this season
Comments