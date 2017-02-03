Minnesota players get mixed results from university panel

0:54 Signing Day for Golden Valley's Megan Pust Pause

0:43 Merced Elementary Students Participate in Signing Day

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:59 Los Banos family have hope of ‘achieving the American Dream,’ Costa says

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze