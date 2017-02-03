Merced boys basketball defeats El Capitan 44-32

Merced sophomore Xavier Stewart (32) attempts a layup during a game against El Capitan at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan sophomore Marcus McCutchen (4) drives to the basket around Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) is guarded by Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) reaches for the ball during a game against El Capitan at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) drives to the basket during a game against El Capitan at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan junior Steve Yang (14) attempts a jump shot over Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) attempts a layup while defended by El Capitan junior Jerimiah Duda (44) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced junior Davion Jackson (1) guards El Capitan senior Gordon Harris (10) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan junior Mark Sellers (3) attempts a layup during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan head coach Adrian Hurtado argues with the referee after a foul called on the Gauchos during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan junior Tyler Dietz (1) fouls Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan senior Gordon Harris (10) attempts a layup over Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced senior Jared Pazin (3) dribbles past El Capitan sophomore Marcus McCutchen (4) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan students cheer on the Gauchos during a game against Merced at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan junior Angel Serena (0) dribbles past Merced sophomore Dhameer Warren (10) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced junior Jeremy Redwine (5) attempts a jump shot during a game against El Capitan at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan sophomore Marcus McCutchen (4) and Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) fight for possession of the ball during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced senior Isaiah Aguirre (2) attempts a layup while defended by El Capitan junior Steve Yang (14) during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
Merced head coach Hector Nava looks on during a game against El Capitan at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
El Capitan junior Tyler Dietz (1), left, attempts to get past Merced junior Davion Jackson (1), right, during a game at Merced High School in Merced, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The Bears beat the Gauchos 44-32.
