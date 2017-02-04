Sports

February 4, 2017 5:46 PM

Evans leads Arizona State past Oregon State, 81-68

By KYLE ODEGARD Associated Press
CORVALLIS, Ore.

Shannon Evans II scored 21 points, with four 3-pointers, as Arizona State beat Oregon State 81-68 on Saturday.

Tra Holder had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists and Torian Graham added 21 points with four 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (11-13, 4-7 Pac-12).

Drew Eubanks had 22 points and 17 rebounds and Stephen Thompson Jr. added 15 points, but shot 5 for 17 for the Beavers (4-20, 0-11).

Arizona State took control of the game early with a barrage of 3-pointers and a defense that forced Oregon State into 11 first half turnovers.

Oregon State outrebounded the Sun Devils 43-27 for the game, but committed 18 turnovers that led to 32 points. Arizona State shot 13 for 27 from long range, while the Beavers shot 7 for 28 on 3-pointers.

The Sun Devils went on a 14-0 run, capped by an alley-oop dunk from Evans to Obinna Oleka, to go ahead 20-12 at the 10:08 mark.

Another 12-0 surge, fueled by three 3-pointers, put Arizona State up 39-21 late in the first half.

Arizona State went to the break leading 44-25 after a put-back by Holder at the buzzer.

Oregon State trailed by single digits midway through the second half, 58-49, but Holder sank a 3-pointer on the next possession and the Sun Devils stretched the lead again.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Evans has scored more than 20 points in three of the last four games. . Arizona State entered the week third in the Pac-12 with 9.9 3-pointers per game The Sun Devils had 10 before halftime on Saturday.

Oregon State: JaQuori McLaughlin, who scored 10 points before fouling out, needs four 3-pointers to break the school's freshman record of 48, set by Thompson last season. . Leading scorer Tres Tinkle, who last played Nov. 25, remains out with a wrist injury.

UP NEXT:

Arizona State hosts California on Wednesday.

Oregon State travels to Southern California on Thursday.

