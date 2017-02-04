Sports

Murray's 26 points paces Pepperdine past Pacific, 82-72

The Associated Press
MALIBU, Calif.

Lamond Murray Jr. scored 26 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as Pepperdine cruised to an 82-72 win over Pacific in a West Coast Conference battle Saturday night.

The Waves built an 11-point advantage at intermission, 34-23, by shooting 50.9 percent from the field (28 of 55), including 47.6 percent from beyond the arc (10 of 21).

Murray hit 7 of 13 from the field, including half of his four 3-point attempts, and converted 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

Jeremy Major and Knox Hellums each contributed 15 points for Pepperdine (7-17, 3-9). Elijah Lee and Chris Reyes each added 10 points and Reyes grabbed 11 rebounds.

D.J. Ursery scored 19 points off the Pacific bench to lead the Tigers (8-17, 2-10), hitting 6 of 10 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line. Anthony Townes added 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

