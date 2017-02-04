Sports

February 4, 2017 7:36 PM

Wichita St. overwhelms Illinois St. 86-45

The Associated Press
WICHITA, Kan.

Conner Frankamp scored 18 points and Shaquille Morris had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Wichita State put a beat down on Illinois State in an 86-45 win on Saturday night as the Shockers drew even atop the Missouri Valley Conference standing.

Illinois State beat Wichita State 76-62 on Jan. 14 and entered Saturday's game with a one-game lead in conference.

Wichita State led 35-22 at halftime and used a 19-2 run to start the second half pushing the lead to 30 points in less than six minutes. Wichita State (21-4, 11-1) shot 8 for 9 from the floor during that span.

The Shockers shot 57 percent from the floor (30 for 53) to 33 percent (18 for 54) for Illinois State (19-5, 11-1). The Redbirds were a paltry 4 for 22 from behind the 3-point line and didn't have one player in double-figure scoring.

Markis McDuffie added 16 points for Wichita State and Zach Brown chipped in 10.

Phil Fayne led the Redbirds with nine points.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Xavier Stewart on Merced's win over El Capitan

View more video

Sports Videos