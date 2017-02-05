Sports

Dillingham helps No. 5 Mississippi State beat Missouri 70-53

By ROBBIE FAULK Associated Press
STARKVILLE, Miss.

Dominique Dillingham scored a career-high 24 points and No. 5 Mississippi State forced 29 turnovers to beat Missouri 70-53 on Sunday.

Looking for separation after a tight first quarter that saw MSU lead 18-17, the Bulldogs got it from Dillingham.

The senior leader scored 13 of her 16 first-half points in the second quarter going up against Mizzou's top player Sophie Cunningham on both ends of the floor. Dillingham hit four 3-pointers as the Bulldogs took a 36-27 lead into the break.

The Bulldogs (22-1, 8-1 SEC) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to extend the advantage to 47-27 to put the game away.

Cunningham scored 19 points to lead Missouri (16-7, 6-4).

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers had their five-game winning streak ended on Sunday. They fell to 16-8 and 6-4 in the SEC.

Mississippi State: After the Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season in heartbreaking fashion at South Carolina two weeks ago, they've started a new winning streak with three straight victories.

UP NEXT

Missouri travels to Tennessee on Thursday.

Mississippi State plays host to Vanderbilt on Thursday.

