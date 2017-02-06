No. 11 Texas women hold on for rare win at No. 2 Baylor

Joyner Holmes drove for the tiebreaking layup with a minute left and 11th-ranked Texas held on to win its 17th consecutive game, 85-79 at Baylor on Monday night to end the second-ranked Lady Bears' 21-game winning streak and give them their first home loss in nearly three years.
Texas (19-4, 13-0) never trailed in the first-ever matchup of teams both 12-0 in Big 12 play.
But Baylor, after facing a season-high deficit of 16 points early in the second half, fought back to tie the game at 76-all when Alexis Jones made a jumper with 1:28 left. Holmes, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, then added two free throws after a Jones miss.
The Lady Bears (23-2, 12-1) had won 55 straight home games since losing to West Virginia on March 2, 2014. They also had a 14-game winning streak in their series against Texas since 2010.
Brooke McCarthy had 22 points for the Longhorns, who take over the nation's second-longest winning streak behind top-ranked UConn's 97 wins in a row. Ariel Atkins had 20 points and Lashann Higgs 16.
Kalani Brown had 24 points for Baylor, while Jones had all 19 of her points after halftime. Alexis Prince had 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
UConn was the only other team to beat Baylor, but the Huskies' largest lead over the Lady Bears was 14 back in November. All of the losses by the Longhorns were to Top 10 teams in their first six games of this season, the last setback coming against UConn on Dec. 4.
BIG PICTURE
Texas: The Longhorns certainly found a formula to beat Baylor for the first time since 2010. They shot over 50 percent from the field, a rarity against the bigger Bears, while also becoming the first team this season to outrebound them (38-37), while also outscoring them 42-38 in the paint.
Baylor: After winning their first dozen Big 12 games by an average margin of 34 points, the Lady Bears fell behind early and coach Kim Mulkey replaced all five starters less than 4 minutes into the game. Jones scored 12 of her points in a 27-11 run she capped with the tying jumper.
UP NEXT
Texas: Longhorns return home to play Kansas on Saturday.
Baylor: After four games in a nine-day span, Baylor gets a little bit of a break before playing Sunday at TCU.
