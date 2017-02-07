Pacheco boys soccer defeats Livingston 3-1

Pacheco junior Esteven Galindo (14) and Livingston senior Enrique Medina (10) battle for possession of the ball during a game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston sophomore Julian Cabrera (4) and Pacheco junior Alfonso Lopez (6) go up for a header during a game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco junior Luis Vargas (2) is given a yellow card during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston senior Ricardo Garcia (7) controls the ball during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston senior Ricardo Garcia (7) scores a goal during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston senior Ricardo Garcia (7) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco junior Cesar Martinez (21) takes a shot toward the net during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston junior Tony Auguilar (3) chases down the ball during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco junior Luis Vargas (2) controls the ball during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco senior Roberto Vargas (16) and Livingston senior Ricardo Garcia (7) battle for possession of the ball during a game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston senior Enrique Medina (10) gets past Pacheco senior Roberto Vargas (16) during a game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco junior Esteven Galindo (14) heads the ball during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston senior Abhishak Singh (20) passes the ball up the field during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston senior Jose Gomez (19) controls the ball during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco junior Alfonso Lopez (6) challenges Livingston junior Francisco Lopez (15) during a game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston sophomore Julian Cabrera (4) controls the ball during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston senior Ricardo Garcia (7) controls the ball during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco junior Esteven Galindo (14) goes up for a header during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston junior Francisco Lopez (15) controls the ball during a game against Pacheco at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Pacheco senior Roberto Vargas (16) heads the ball during a game against Livingston at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
Livingston junior Tony Auguilar (3) is challenged by Pacheco senior Steven Balvaneda (12) during a game at Livingston High School in Livingston, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. The Panthers beat the Wolves 3-1.
