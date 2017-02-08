Merced-area high school sports summaries for Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017

Basketball
High School Girls
Atwater 61, Golden Valley 38
Atwater
13
18
15
15
—
61
Golden Valley
5
13
11
9
—
38
Atwater (18-6, 7-3 CCC) – Kelsey Valencia 25, Tatiana Steele 4, Lexi Valencia 12, Jasmine Xiong 10, Marisa Martinez 3, Natalie Rocha 1, Alondra Ponce 6. Totals: 20 9-17 61.
Golden Valley (3-8, 7-19 CCC) – Kat Tern 5, Emeral Rodriguez 2, Delia Moore 4, Kayla Commons 3, Grace Mello 2, Jaylenne Miramontes 4, Abbee Croninger 18. Totals: 12 14-31 38.
3-pointers – Atwater 12 (K. Valencia 6, L. Valencia 3, Xiong 3), Golden Valley 0. Team fouls – Atwater 22, Golden Valley 15. Fouled out – None.
Los Banos 49, Livingston 35
Los Banos
9
11
17
12
—
49
Livingston
10
15
2
8
—
35
Los Banos (13-12, 5-4 WAC) – Amelia Smith 6, Monica Nino 4, Erika Gutierrez 20, Emily LoneTree 2, Sienna Hampton 8, Savannah Valenzuela 2, Fili Pako 7. Totals: 21 4-12 49.
Livingston (7-14, 1-6 WAC) – Sydney Grossman 4, Ashleigh Huerta 5, Maritza Fuentes 2, Annie Winton 9, Anais Castellanos 15. Totals: 13 8-15 35.
3-pointers – Los Banos 3 (Gutierrez 3), Livingston 1 (Winton 1). Team fouls – Los Banos 20, Livingston 15.
Soccer
High School Boys
Pacheco 3, Livingston 1
Pacheco (14-2-4, 8-1-3 WAC) – Goals: Pablo Ortiz 2, Cesar Martinez 1. Assists: Martinez 1, Luis Vargas 1. Saves: Jesus Lopez 4.
Livingston (20-3-1, 9-2-1 WAC) – Goals: Ricardo Garcia 1. Assists: Enrique Medina 1. Saves: Marco Sobrevilla 2.
Halftime – 1-1.
