Surdich on Bowling: Central Valley Senior Club announces 2017 schedule

The Central Valley Senior Bowling Club has released its schedule for 2017, and the first stop will be at West Valley Bowl in Tracy on Saturday, Feb. 18 with a start time of 1 p.m.
The minimum ages to join the club are 55 for men and 50 for women. Costs are $20 for a one-year membership and $40 to enter a tournament. In tournaments, you roll four games, moving after each game before cutting to the top three bowlers for a stepladder roll-off.
This year, the club will have nine singles and two doubles tournaments, ending with the Pam Marksman Memorial TOC at Yosemite Lanes in Modesto on Jan. 20, 2018. Applications are available at Bellevue Bowl.
Shooting stars – In the Commercial Classic, Jerry Hill rolled a 670 series and Justin Decker a 768. In the Friday Merchants, Darren Alexander had a 651 series and Chris Elias a 279 game. In Tuesday Seniors, Dick Miller bowled a 276/589, and in Guys & Dolls, Rodney Lambert rolled a 201 game.
LVT tournament – Annette Macklin’s team placed 14th at Granada Bowl at Livermore in its LVT tournament, but the Wright Bowtique has since dropped to 21st. They shot a team number of 3,357. They are still on the leaderboard.
Black Oak Seniors set – Black Oak Lanes in Tuolumne is hosting its 12th annual senior 9-pin no-tap with the following dates and times: The first squad is Friday, March 3, at 1:30 p.m. The second squads will be held Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
I have a group (16 spots) going up, as I have in the past, to roll March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
This no-tap handicap tournament is open to any USBC bowler age 50 and older. Entry fee is $15. You will use your 2015-16 book average. The tournament features women’s and men’s divisions. Get in touch with me, and I’ll take care of the entry form for you.
Championships coming up – The 71st annual Merced County USBC Championship Tournament is Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5, at Bellevue Bowl. It will feature women’s and open divisions. The tourney will have teams of four, doubles, singles and all events. Entry forms are available at the display case at Bellevue.
10th frame – Koichi “Smokey” Kimura, our local Nisei community and league bowler, died Jan. 1 at his home in Livingston. He was 89.
According to members of the local Nisei league and friend Sherman Kishi, Smokey and his bowling friend, Ken Hamaguchi, were instrumental in forming the Central Valley Nisei Bowling league that started in 1949 at the downtown Merced Recreation Bowl. After the Recreation burned down, they moved to Continental Bowl in Merced. After the Continental closed, they moved to the new Century Bowl, and later, to Bellevue Bowl, which was close to their homes.
The club grew to include men and women. The club has always had Japanese-American families rolling in the league, and once the elders passed on, some of their children did not follow in the footsteps in bowling.
Smokey stopped bowling five or six years ago. A private burial was scheduled. We lost another bowler and a fine man.
Don Surdich: 209-777-1111, desurdich@aol.com
SCORING LEAGERS: Jerry Hill 238, Adam Andrino 227, Steve Mead 227, John Pereira 234, Dawn Fernandez 227, William Woods 193, Andre Brice 199, Roel Perez 185, Steven Sanchez 248, Deborah Marion 144, Mark Whitcomb 225, Corie Baranski 168, Deanna Knapp 136.
SERIES LEADERS: Jason Duyette 532, Stephanie Thompson 542, Dave Souza 545, Caren Thompson 551, Pam Turpen 559, Bob Jeppesen 566, Jenny Avellar 567, Jim Mullings 637, Jess Ramirez 659, Larry Valenti Jr. 716.
Comments